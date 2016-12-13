Thank you from the Italy Food Pantry – Thanksgiving 2016 Huge Success
The Italy Food Pantry wishes to thank everyone involved in making the Thanksgiving Food Pantry a HUGE SUCCESS for our families in Italy who needed assistance this year.
- Stafford Elementary donated over 3,000 canned and boxed foods!
- Thanks to Brookshire Bros. market for helping us obtain several items at discounted prices.
- Monolithic Constructors donated 104 turkeys, and around 120 families were provided with a Thanksgiving dinner and assistance that they would not have received had it not been for the wonderful people of Italy.
- Thanks also to Sean Horton and The Cornerstone for letting the Food Pantry use The Cornerstone—this year’s donations did not fit in the Food Pantry.
- Finally, thanks to the many generous donors and volunteers who made this year’s program possible. I cannot thank you enough for your love, prayers and assistance!