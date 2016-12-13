Italy Gladiator Band Boosters Spaghetti Dinner – Thursday, December 15th

On Thursday, December 15, the Italy Gladiator Band Booster Club will be hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5:00-7:00 pm in the high school cafeteria. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids and include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, and a drink. In addition to the dinner, they will be hosting both a silent and a live auction.

Auction items include a Galveston Fishing Trip, a Hog Hunt, a Yeti cooler, Christmas decor, a bowling party for 5, and gift cards to many area businesses and restaurants. This is your chance to pick up some great gifts for the holidays!

You can check out more details on the Italy Gladiator Band Booster Club Facebook page. All proceeds go towards the Italy Gladiator Band program.

Immediately following the dinner and auction the Italy Band Department will perform their 2016 Christmas Concert. The concert will begin at 7:30 pm in the Dome and will feature all band students from grades 6-12 performing some of your holiday favorites. We invite you to come out and enjoy some great food and a night of great music as a part of your holiday celebration!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.