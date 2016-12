The First State Bank of Italy,

is a mighty good bank,

and to its customers,

It really shows!

You’ll be treated with respect,

whether with cash,

or by check,

and its integrity,

in the community grows!

Mike runs a tight ship

and leaves nothing to slip!

With a watchful eye each day,

all the workers are well-trained,

courteous, and accounts are explained, and we are confident,

it will continue this way!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.