I complain about the weather,

I complain about the food,

I usually want some sympathy,

When I’m not in a very good mood!

Well, stop thinking about self,

Think first, of others, in your life,

Your kids, your friends,

And especially your wife!

Be thankful for those blessings,

You didn’t count yesterday,

And praise the Lord for His gifts,

Then shout, Hallelujah, Oh, Happy Day!

