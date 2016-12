All games will be played inside the Italy High School Dome and are scheduled for Thursday (Pool Play), Friday and Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. each day.

Participating teams:

Italy (Varsity)

Italy J.V.

A+ Academy Secondary

A+ Academy Secondary J.V.

Midlothian Heritage J.V.

Trinity Christian

Life School (Waxahachie) J.V.

Grandview

Good luck to all the schools!

Go Italy!

