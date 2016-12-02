Italian Christmas Festival Postponed

We have rescheduled the Festival & Parade due to the impending weather tomorrow. The new date is next Saturday, December 10th. Attached is the public notice that will be announced by KBEC with all the information.

Also, anyone with questions can contact City Hall for more information. 972-483-7329.

The vendor booths will open at 10:00 am to 2:00 pm located at 100 E. Main in the Downtown Cargill-Gallman Pavilion. Vendor check-in & set-up will be from 8:00 am thru 10:00 am on Saturday, Dec. 10th. All kinds of vendors will be here: food, baked goods, hair products, wood work signs, games and clothing.

Free photos with Santa will be available at 100 E. Main in the Downtown Cargill-Gallman Pavilion for all children from 10:30 am -1:00 pm. There will also be a bounce house and slide for children to enjoy.

The parade will line up at 9:15 am located at the Italy High School (corner of College and Park). Parade participation forms can be picked up at City Hall in Italy.

The parade will start at 10:00 am, the route will start at the Italy High School, go along Main Street and back to the high school.

Entertainment will be located on the stage at 100 E. Main at the Downtown Cargill-Gallman Pavilion. It will begin at 10:00 am and last until 2:00 pm. Entertainment will include music from the band Calamity Jane and the Italy Central Baptist Worship Band, performance by the Italy High School Cheerleaders and a presentation from Hillsboro Unified Tae Kwon Do.

A drawing for must have Christmas gifts will be held at 11:30 am, 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased for $1.00 at the stage area in the Cargill-Gallman Pavilion. You must be present to win.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.