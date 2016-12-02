Spaghetti Dinner and Christmas Concert — Thursday, December 15th

On Thursday, December 15, the Italy Band Department will perform their 2016 Christmas Concert. The concert will begin at 7:30 pm in the Dome at the high school and will feature all band students from grades 6-12 performing holiday favorites. The Italy Gladiator Band Booster Club will also be serving a Spaghetti Dinner and hosting an auction prior to the concert to help raise funds for the band.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids and include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, and a drink. Tickets will be sold at the door and the dinner will begin at 5:00 pm in the high school cafeteria with the auction beginning at 6:00.

Please come out for an evening of food, fun, and festivities and allow the band program to help you celebrate the holidays!

