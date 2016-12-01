Inclement Weather Notifications from Italy ISD
As we head into colder weather it is important for all of us to know and understand the district’s Inclement Weather Procedures. Please follow the link to our web page for these procedures.
Italy ISD Inclement Weather Page
Any community member may sign up for my Remind 101 ISD Inclement Weather Notification. This will allow you to be among the first to be made aware of the district’s decisions regarding inclement weather. Follow this link to sign up.