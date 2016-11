The Italy Christmas Festival is scheduled for Saturday, December 3, 2016. Vendor booths along with other activities will be open from 10am to 2pm. The parade along Main Street will begin at noon.

~ Vendors • Photos with Santa • Entertainment ~

~ Food • Raffle • Bounce House ~

Anyone interested in booth space, parade entry, volunteering or providing donations please see an employee at City Hall at 161 W. Main Street, Italy.

