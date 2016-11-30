1st IYAA Basketball Signup Schedule Locations
IYAA BASKETBALL SIGNUS
Attention all parents, the IYAA (Italy Youth Athletic Association) will be conducting basketball signups on the following dates and times:
-
Wednesday, November 30:
- 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Italy City Hall
-
Saturday, December 3:
- 10:00 a.m.-12 noon at the building next to Citizens Bank (Downtown Italy)
-
Monday, December. 5:
- 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Italy City Hall
-
Thursday, December 8:
- 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Italy City Hall
The season will start January 7th. The Registration fee is $65.00 per player.
Pre-K thru 6th Graders are eligible to participate. Register A.S.A.P. to avoid rosters filling up. Players as young as 4 years old can signup!
Contact Charles Hyles for any questions @ (214) 923-8875.