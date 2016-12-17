Turtle Cadets test for stars and new belts

Hillsboro Unified Tae Kwon Do School Posted Sports News
Image: Pictured: Top Row: Travis Tinney, Instructor, Roger Sam, Turtle Cadet Instructor, Gryphon Kight-Waco, Daniel Goates-West, Jocelyne Crisostomo-Hillsboro, Ryan Thompson-Penelope, David Flores-Hillsboro, Ayden Vargas-Hillsboro and Master Charles Kight-Chief Instructor of the school. Front Row: Elile Morales-Itasca, Fabian Morales-Itasca, Harmony McKnight-Whitney, Christian McKnight-Whitney and Noah Hayes-Italy.

On November 9th students from the Hillsboro Unified Tae Kwon Do School located at 125 W Elm-Hillsboro, Texas tested for new belts and stars.

The Turtle Cadets, ages 3, 4 and 5, were on hand for the testing. This program teaches these young children balance, confidence and coordination while having a fun time.

