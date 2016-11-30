Italy Middle School Book Fair happening now

Italy Middle School’s 2nd annual book fair kicks off today. Students are welcome to shop between the hours of 7:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. each day through Thursday. The fair will open at at the same time on Friday, December 2, 2016, but will pack up on Friday at noon.

Tuesday, November 29, 2016, is family night. It will be in the library from 6-7:30 p.m. Students and parents will need to enter through the door by the band room.

Wednesday, November 30, 2016, is Breakfast with Dad’s and Granddad’s. The menu that morning is Pancakes & Sausage, Lucky Charms & Toast, fruit, and juice or milk.

Thursday, December 1, 2016, is Lunch with Someone You Love. The menu on Thursday is Frito Pie w/lettuce & tomatoes, pinto beans, fruit, and white or chocolate milk.

Christmas is around the corner and books make great gifts. We hope you’ll shop the middle school fair this year!

