2016 Italy Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

Here is the bracket breakdown for the 2016 Italy Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament being held at the Italy Coliseum dome from Thursday, November 17, thru Saturday, November 19.

Pool Play – Thursday, November 17:





9:00 a.m. – Italy2 vs. Ferris

10:30 a.m. – Waco Connally vs. Alvarado

12:00 p.m. – Italy vs. Waco Rapport

1:30 p.m. – Eustace vs. Blooming Grove

3:00 p.m. – Ferris vs. Waco Connally

6:00 p.m. – Italy vs. Alvarado

7:30 p.m. – Italy vs. Blooming Grove





Pool Play – Friday, November 18:





9:00 a.m. – Blooming Grove vs. Waco Rapoport

10:30 a.m. – Italy vs. Eustace

12:00 p.m. – Italy2 vs. Waco Connally

1:30 p.m. – Ferris vs. Alvarado

*First Team listed is the home team and will wear white.

*All games will be played in the dome.

*Games will start at the scheduled time. We will not start early.

The Italy Coliseum is located at 300 S. College Street, Italy, Texas 76651.

Good luck to all the schools!

