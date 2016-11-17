Italy Superintendent’s Update: Thursday, November 17, 2016

Community,

It’s a Great Day to be a Gladiator!

The Italy ISD School Board met this past Monday. During the meeting, they voted to pay for the expansion of the detention pond that will be south of the football field. This was the final step in the process to help the families in the “Old Addition” who have been experiencing flooding during recent rains. The district is also clearing the ditch that is next to the ag barn on HWY 667. These additional efforts and the efforts of Shawn Holden and his crew at the city should provide the relief the neighborhood needs. I am proud of the combined efforts of Italy Independent School District and the Public Works Department at The City of Italy.

The construction projects are running smoothly throughout the district. The crews have removed most of the dirt at Stafford Elementary School and the new Ag/Science building to prepare for the foundation. There is a slight delay at Stafford while we wait for transformers to be relocated. We expect the transformers to be relocated in December.

In October, the school board approved the design process for Phase II of the approved 2015 Bond. This phase will include a new cafeteria at the high school. The cafeteria will be designed to include a UIL competition stage in an auditorium for our band and theater to perform. We will begin the procurement process of a Construction Manager at Risk for Phase II in the coming weeks.

This week I am beginning to plan the construction process for a concession stand and restrooms at the football field. We intend to have this project completed with the football field and track.

Our students and staff are looking forward to the December 3rd Christmas Festival hosted by The City of Italy. Both campuses are working to develop booths and floats to help make the city event special for everyone. It makes me proud to see the sense of community in our students and our staff.

The girls’ basketball tournament starts today. Both basketball teams should be exciting to watch. We hope you make plans to support our students.

There will be no school Monday – Friday, November 21-25, 2016, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

As always, please contact me at 972-483-1815 if you have questions or concerns.

It’s a Great Day to Be a Gladiator!

Thank you,

Lee Joffre

