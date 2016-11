Italy ISD is selling 2016-2017 Track Team jacket. The quality is outstanding and it is a great way to show your support!!

Order forms and money are due by Friday, November 18th at 3:00 pm.

High school order forms and money can be turned into Mrs. Ballard and Stafford order forms and money can be turned into Coach Ervin.

Thanks for your support and Go Gladiators!!!

