The power is out at the Italy High School campus. Thus, the phones and computers are out. All are safe and students, administrators and teachers are doing well.

Lunch at Stafford Elementary will be as normal. Italy HS will also have regularly scheduled lunch. A food truck hit a low line at College and Dillworth. We will know the length of time for repair after Oncor arrives.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.