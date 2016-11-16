Italy Food Pantry receives large donation from Brookshire Brothers

The Italy Food Pantry was delighted to receive 750 lbs of canned vegetables and soup from Brookshire Bros last month. Mike Nicholson, Store Manager, was very pleased that corporate shared its resources with our community, and hopes it will continue. Susan Wooten, Food Pantry Director thanked Brookshire Bros. for its generosity, and noted that holiday supplies are appreciated now more than ever.

Last month, The Food Pantry assisted 105 families, consisting of: 73 children, 56 senior adults, and 102 adults ages 18-59. When you take out the children and senior adults, the majority of the households we serve have someone working part-time or full-time, usually at minimum wage. The bottom line is that it’s just hard to make it to the end of the month.

The Food Pantry keeps growing as the needs grow, and all donations are welcome to help feed those in our community who need assistance. If you would like to make a donation to the Italy Food Pantry, call 972-483-7474 for details, or mail your donation to P.O. Box 750, Italy, TX 76651. If you would rather donate food, cheese sauces mixes and cornbread mixes are our top requests for Thanksgiving.

The Italy Food Pantry is located at 405 W. Moseley, Suite 4. It is open on the third Monday of each month, 5pm to 7 pm.

