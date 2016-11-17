Carter Blood Care “Drives” to Italy

On December 14th, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Carter Blood Care will provide 2 ways for our community and older students to donate blood for their blood bank.

Stafford Elementary’s bus hopes to have parent and community donations at their location. The class with the most donations in their teacher’s name will receive either a pizza party or an ice cream party.

Italy High School’s bus will accept donations from anyone 16 years and older who would like to donate. Students who accrue four donations by graduation can earn red cords to wear on graduation night. Anyone can donate in the name of a student to help him/her achieve this recognition.

Online sign up for the high school: https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/81749

Online sign up for Stafford: https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/81748

You may also sign up by calling Nurse Guilliams at Stafford 972-483-6342 x1116 or Mrs. Muirhead at the high school at 972-483-7411 x1201 to schedule a donation time .

Please plan on donating. For every donation received, three lives can be saved! Between Thanksgiving and Christmas each year, more donations are needed. Our goal is to have 2 donations per bus every 20 minutes.

Come on, Gladiator Nation, let’s make this the most successful drive Italy’s ever seen!

