Aaron and Austin Pittmon need donations to play in Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Italy Gladiator senior football players Aaron Pittmon and Austin Pittmon have been selected to play for the grey squad of the 2017 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. The game will be played at Everbank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 14th at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will be live streamed on the Impact Football Network.

The Pittmon’s were selected from over 6,750 players who competed at regional football combines this past summer. This is a great opportunity for colleges to see Aaron and Austin at work. Over the last 3 years over 85% of the All-American players earned football scholarships and it’s expected that over 350 college football programs will either be attending or, in most cases, monitoring the live streamed event with the ability to replay the action over and over to evaluate the recruits.

The big game has the support of the city including the mayor’s office, the Jacksonville Sports Council and of course the Jaguars. Prominent former NFL players will be doing the coaching, such as Randall Cunningham, Mike Alstott, Troy Brown, Mark McMillian, George Teague, and more!

As with most things, there are costs involved with participants being required to purchase their All-American Xenith helmets, All-American game jersey and pants, NFL stadium sharing costs, hotel accommodations, “super bowl sized” rings and more. Please help the Pittmon brothers make this once in a lifetime event happen! Any donation is helpful. Donations can be submitted by clicking on the link below.

Thank you for supporting Aaron and Austin!

gofundme.com Help send Pittmon Brothers to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

Go Italy!

