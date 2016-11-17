2016 Volleyball All-District; IHS: Lusk Co-Offensive MVP, Richards Defensive MVP

The Italy Lady Gladiators were well represented among the 2016 Region 2 ~ District 12-2A All-District Volleyball Award honorees.

Italy senior April Lusk was named Co-Offensive MVP and junior teammate Brycelen “Chacha” Richards was named Defensive MVP. Outstanding Blocker went to junior Annie Perry and Outstanding Libero went to sophomore Karley “Kar-Kar” Nelson to round out the superlatives awarded to Italy players.

First-year head coach Shauna Steinmetz, daughter of former Italy ISD teacher/coach James Eagle, guided her squad all the way to the playoffs where they finished the season as a bi-district runner up. Making the playoffs certainly suggests Steinmetz has the program moving in the right direction. Assistant coaches were *Tina Richards, Melissa Souder and Laquita Walker.

Coach Steinmetz stated, “Your Lady Gladiators played with heart, class, and integrity this volleyball season! I am honored to have represented Italy ISD throughout our season. Thank you to the parents, coaches, colleagues, administration, and athletes who trusted me throughout our journey. Job well done ladies! You earned it!”

Congratulations to the Lady Gladiators and to the coaching staff on a fine season and a special thanks to seniors Lusk, Brooke DeBorde and Vanessa Cantu who leave behind a legacy of working hard and always having a positive attitude for the younger players to follow.

2016 Region 2 ~ District 12-2A All-District Volleyball Awards List





Co-MVP:

#14 – Jordan Poarch, Sr., Avalon & #4 – Kennah Kennedy, Sr., Frost

Co-Offensive MVP:

#9 – Audrey Beakley, Soph., Avalon & #7 – April Lusk, Sr., Italy

Defensive MVP:

#13 – Brycelen Richards, Jr., Italy

Outstanding Blocker:

#9 – Annie Perry, Jr., Italy

Outstanding Setter:

#11 – MacKenzie Rankin, Sr., Avalon

Outstanding Libero:

#1 – Karley Nelson, Soph., Italy

Newcomer of the Year:

#22 – Sydney Woods, Fr., Frost

Coach of the Year:

Tony Hernandez, Avalon





First Team:

#10 – Cody Trotter, Jr., Avalon

#13 – Laney Saucers, Jr., Avalon

#10 – Jennifer Andrews, Sr., Frost

#14 – Kinsley Fuller, Fr., Frost

#3 – Charlene Orozco, Jr., Universal

#6 – Shaniaya Johnson, Fr., Italy

#10 – Brooke DeBorde, Sr., Italy





Second Team:

#3 – Lindsay Rankin, Fr., Avalon

#5 – Caitlin Christopher, Jr., Avalon

#15 – Aubrie Howell, Soph., Avalon

#12 – Gracie Smith, Sr., Frost

#15 – Latricia Jackson, Soph., Universal

#3 – Taylor Boyd, Soph., Italy

#8 – Grace Haight, Jr., Italy





Honorable Mention:

#20 – Hailey Cuckett, Soph., Avalon

#2 – Tani Ramos, Soph., Frost

#20 – Katelyn Worley, Soph., Frost

#1 – Beeminet Andabo, Sr., Universal

#2 – Leydis Pena, Sr., Universal

#12 – Madison Galvan, Soph., Italy

#15 – Vanessa Cantu, Sr., Italy





All-Academic:

AVALON:

Kristen Ozymy, Fr., Avalon

Lindsay Rankin, Fr., Avalon

Audrey Beakley, Soph., Avalon

Cody Trotter, Jr., Avalon

Mackenzie Rankin, Sr., Avalon

Laney Saucers, Jr., Avalon

Aubrie Howell, Soph., Avalon

FROST:

Jennifer Andrews, Sr., Frost

Kennah Kennedy, Sr., Frost

Kinsley Fuller, Fr., Frost

Sydney Woods, Fr., Frost

UNIVERSAL:

Beeminet Andabo, Universal

Charlene Orozco, Universal

Leydis Pena, Universal

ITALY:

Shaniaya Johnson, Fr., Italy

Alex Jones, Fr., Italy

Courtney Riddle, Fr., Italy

Taylor Boyd, Soph., Italy

Karley Nelson, Soph., Italy

Grace Haight, Jr., Italy

Marlen Hernandez, Jr., Italy

Annie Perry, Jr., Italy

Brycelen Richards, Jr., Italy

Vanessa Cantu, Sr., Italy

Brooke DeBorde Sr., Italy

April Lusk, Sr., Italy





Please be sure to congratulate one of these young ladies if you see them.

Congrats Ladies! Thanks Seniors!! Go Italy!!!

