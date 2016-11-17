2016 Volleyball All-District; IHS: Lusk Co-Offensive MVP, Richards Defensive MVP
The Italy Lady Gladiators were well represented among the 2016 Region 2 ~ District 12-2A All-District Volleyball Award honorees.
Italy senior April Lusk was named Co-Offensive MVP and junior teammate Brycelen “Chacha” Richards was named Defensive MVP. Outstanding Blocker went to junior Annie Perry and Outstanding Libero went to sophomore Karley “Kar-Kar” Nelson to round out the superlatives awarded to Italy players.
First-year head coach Shauna Steinmetz, daughter of former Italy ISD teacher/coach James Eagle, guided her squad all the way to the playoffs where they finished the season as a bi-district runner up. Making the playoffs certainly suggests Steinmetz has the program moving in the right direction. Assistant coaches were *Tina Richards, Melissa Souder and Laquita Walker.
Coach Steinmetz stated, “Your Lady Gladiators played with heart, class, and integrity this volleyball season! I am honored to have represented Italy ISD throughout our season. Thank you to the parents, coaches, colleagues, administration, and athletes who trusted me throughout our journey. Job well done ladies! You earned it!”
Congratulations to the Lady Gladiators and to the coaching staff on a fine season and a special thanks to seniors Lusk, Brooke DeBorde and Vanessa Cantu who leave behind a legacy of working hard and always having a positive attitude for the younger players to follow.
2016 Region 2 ~ District 12-2A All-District Volleyball Awards List
Co-MVP:
- #14 – Jordan Poarch, Sr., Avalon & #4 – Kennah Kennedy, Sr., Frost
Co-Offensive MVP:
- #9 – Audrey Beakley, Soph., Avalon &
Defensive MVP:
Outstanding Blocker:
Outstanding Setter:
- #11 – MacKenzie Rankin, Sr., Avalon
Outstanding Libero:
Newcomer of the Year:
- #22 – Sydney Woods, Fr., Frost
Coach of the Year:
- Tony Hernandez, Avalon
First Team:
- #10 – Cody Trotter, Jr., Avalon
- #13 – Laney Saucers, Jr., Avalon
- #10 – Jennifer Andrews, Sr., Frost
- #14 – Kinsley Fuller, Fr., Frost
- #3 – Charlene Orozco, Jr., Universal
-
Second Team:
- #3 – Lindsay Rankin, Fr., Avalon
- #5 – Caitlin Christopher, Jr., Avalon
- #15 – Aubrie Howell, Soph., Avalon
- #12 – Gracie Smith, Sr., Frost
- #15 – Latricia Jackson, Soph., Universal
-
Honorable Mention:
- #20 – Hailey Cuckett, Soph., Avalon
- #2 – Tani Ramos, Soph., Frost
- #20 – Katelyn Worley, Soph., Frost
- #1 – Beeminet Andabo, Sr., Universal
- #2 – Leydis Pena, Sr., Universal
-
All-Academic:
AVALON:
- Kristen Ozymy, Fr., Avalon
- Lindsay Rankin, Fr., Avalon
- Audrey Beakley, Soph., Avalon
- Cody Trotter, Jr., Avalon
- Mackenzie Rankin, Sr., Avalon
- Laney Saucers, Jr., Avalon
- Aubrie Howell, Soph., Avalon
FROST:
- Jennifer Andrews, Sr., Frost
- Kennah Kennedy, Sr., Frost
- Kinsley Fuller, Fr., Frost
- Sydney Woods, Fr., Frost
UNIVERSAL:
- Beeminet Andabo, Universal
- Charlene Orozco, Universal
- Leydis Pena, Universal
ITALY:
- Shaniaya Johnson, Fr., Italy
- Alex Jones, Fr., Italy
- Courtney Riddle, Fr., Italy
- Taylor Boyd, Soph., Italy
- Karley Nelson, Soph., Italy
- Grace Haight, Jr., Italy
- Marlen Hernandez, Jr., Italy
- Annie Perry, Jr., Italy
- Brycelen Richards, Jr., Italy
- Vanessa Cantu, Sr., Italy
- Brooke DeBorde Sr., Italy
- April Lusk, Sr., Italy
Please be sure to congratulate one of these young ladies if you see them.