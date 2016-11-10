Gladiator Nation—Come Out Tonight!!

Come out tonight and support your Gladiators!

The High School Varsity and JV girls Gold and White basketball scrimmage starts at 5 p.m. in the dome. The girls are ready for you to come out and see their skills on the court.

Immediately following the scrimmage, at 6:30 p.m., a celebration will be held for T’Keyah Pace, who is running in this weekend’s cross country state meet, and for our football players as they get pumped up for the playoffs.

We look forward to seeing you come out and support our athletes.

