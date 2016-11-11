S.E.S November Canned Food Drive

Stafford Elementary is participating in a Canned Food Drive, during the month of November. If you haven’t done so, please help your school and community by sending canned goods and non-perishable items all month long! We especially need Instant Mashed Potatoes, Corn Bread Mix, and gravy.

Each homeroom class has a box outside their room. The homeroom class with the most goods at the end of the month will win a Pizza Party!!

All goods will be donated to the Food Pantry hosted by the Ministerial Alliance in Italy.

Deadline is Tuesday November 15th

Noviembre De Comida Enlatada





Stafford Elementary estará participando en una comida enlatada, durante el mes de noviembre. Por favor, ayude a su escuela y la comunidad mediante de enviar de los productos enlatados y artículos no perecederos durante todo el mes! Especialmente necesitamos puré de papas instantáneo, mix de pan de maíz, y gravy.

Cada homeroom tiene una caja fuera de su clase. La clase homeroom con la mayoría de los bienes al final del mes ganará una fiesta de pizza!!

Todos los bienes serán donados a la despensa de alimentos organizada por la Alianza Ministerial en Italy. **

