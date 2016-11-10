Pre-order tickets and review stadium regulations and parking info for Friday
2016 UIL Football 2A-D1 Bi-District Playoff Info:
The Italy Gladiators will be competing in the 2A-Division 1 Bi-District Playoffs vs. the Crawford Pirates, this Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 at 7:30 p.m.
Italy will be the visiting team at the Whitney ISD Wildcat Athletic Complex located at:
1400 North Brazos St.
Whitney, Texas 76692.
Attached to this article is stadium regulations and parking information.
You may pre-order tickets online at the link below.
(If you pre-order please print out tickets and bring them to the game on Friday Night.)