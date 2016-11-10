Pre-order tickets and review stadium regulations and parking info for Friday

Click to enlarge image then set you printer dialogue box to “Fit to page” before printing. (Submitted photos)

2016 UIL Football 2A-D1 Bi-District Playoff Info:





The Italy Gladiators will be competing in the 2A-Division 1 Bi-District Playoffs vs. the Crawford Pirates, this Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 at 7:30 p.m.

Italy will be the visiting team at the Whitney ISD Wildcat Athletic Complex located at:

1400 North Brazos St.

Whitney, Texas 76692.

Attached to this article is stadium regulations and parking information.

You may pre-order tickets online at the link below.

(If you pre-order please print out tickets and bring them to the game on Friday Night.)

Pre-order tickets online

Go Gladiators!

