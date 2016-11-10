Order your Lady Gladiators Basketball Shirts by Nov. 14, 2016 by 3:30 p.m. – $15

Italy Lady Gladiators Basketball Shirts





Please, submit your order to Shauna Steinmetz by Monday, November 14, 2016 by 3:30 p.m.

You may place your order via email, ssteinmetz@italyisd.org, or submit an order form to the front office of the High School.

The cost of the shirts is $15.00 each.

*NOT*E: Shirts must be paid prior to ordering .

Sizes Available:

YOUTH MEDIUM

YOUTH LARGE

ADULT SMALL

ADULT MEDIUM

ADULT LARGE

ADULT XL

ADULT 2XL

ADULT 3XL





Gear up to support your Lady Gladiators!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.