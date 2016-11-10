Order your Lady Gladiators Basketball Shirts by Nov. 14, 2016 by 3:30 p.m. – $15
Italy Lady Gladiators Basketball Shirts
Please, submit your order to Shauna Steinmetz by Monday, November 14, 2016 by 3:30 p.m.
You may place your order via email, ssteinmetz@italyisd.org, or submit an order form to the front office of the High School.
The cost of the shirts is $15.00 each.
*NOT*E: .
Sizes Available:
- YOUTH MEDIUM
- YOUTH LARGE
- ADULT SMALL
- ADULT MEDIUM
- ADULT LARGE
- ADULT XL
- ADULT 2XL
- ADULT 3XL