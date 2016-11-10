Order your Lady Gladiators Basketball Shirts by Nov. 14, 2016 by 3:30 p.m. – $15

Barry Byers Posted Lady Gladiator Basketball
Italy Lady Gladiators Basketball Shirts

Please, submit your order to Shauna Steinmetz by Monday, November 14, 2016 by 3:30 p.m.

You may place your order via email, ssteinmetz@italyisd.org, or submit an order form to the front office of the High School.

The cost of the shirts is $15.00 each.

*NOT*E: Shirts must be paid prior to ordering.

Sizes Available:

  • YOUTH MEDIUM
  • YOUTH LARGE
  • ADULT SMALL
  • ADULT MEDIUM
  • ADULT LARGE
  • ADULT XL
  • ADULT 2XL
  • ADULT 3XL

Gear up to support your Lady Gladiators!