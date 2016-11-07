Italy High School Junior Seniors: Reminder for Josten’s orders

Parent’s of the Jr. Class:





Josten’s will be at the Italy High School Cafeteria on Tuesday November 8th from 11:00 am – 12:30pm to take order’s for Class Rings.

Parent’s of the Sr. Class:





Josten’s will be at the Italy High School Cafeteria on Wednesday November 16th from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm to take order’s for Senior Packets (this includes cap and gown). Your student will have a senior packet sent home with them on Tuesday November 8th with the order forms.

Josten’s will also be at the High School once a month, during high school lunch, to help with any students on ordering or taking payments. You may contact Mrs. Ballard at 972-483-7411 at the High School for more information or dates. If you have any questions regarding payments or orders, you may call Josten’s main office in Midlothian at 972-723-8558 they will be more than happy to help you.

