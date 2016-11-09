The Italy Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring a Community Worship Service on Sunday, November 20, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 113 S. Ward Street in Italy.The community is invited and encouraged to come together to worship.

There will be refreshments served immediately following the service.

An offering to benefit the Italy Food Pantry will be collected at the service. Everyone is encouraged to bring canned corn, cornbread mix, cheese mix and/or cheddar cheese soup to donate to the food pantry in addition to the offering..

For more information contact Susan Wooten at 972-483-7474.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.