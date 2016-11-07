Italy Football Playoff Shirts Available – Must Submit Order by Tuesday @ 5 p.m.!

Italy Gladiators are in the 2016 UIL Football Playoffs!

Show your support and order your T-Shirt Today!

All order forms must be turned into the High School Front Office or emailed to dweaver@italyisd.org by Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 5:00pm.

A form has been attached with this article OR you can fill out a form at the front office.





Bi-District Playoff Game Info:

THE Italy Gladiators vs. Crawford Pirates

Whitney High School

Friday, November 11, 7:30 p.m.

Italy is the visiting team

Thanks everyone for your support!





Go Gladiators!

