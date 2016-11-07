Italy Football Playoff Shirts Available – Must Submit Order by Tuesday @ 5 p.m.!
Italy Gladiators are in the 2016 UIL Football Playoffs!
Show your support and order your T-Shirt Today!
All order forms must be turned into the High School Front Office or emailed to dweaver@italyisd.org by Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 5:00pm.
A form has been attached with this article OR you can fill out a form at the front office.
Bi-District Playoff Game Info:
- THE Italy Gladiators vs. Crawford Pirates
- Whitney High School
- Friday, November 11, 7:30 p.m.
- Italy is the visiting team
Thanks everyone for your support!