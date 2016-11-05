One of Italy’s Most Respected Businesses

A Poem by Ron Scott – 2016





I trade at Varner’s Station

Because the fuel is pure and clean

He’s got new tanks and I give thanks

It protects my favorite machines!

His employees are especially courteous

And they’re honest to the core

They once reminded an old lady

“Ma’am, you dropped ten dollars on the floor.”

He sells tires, candy and cold drinks

Practically everything but the kitchen sink

And if you’re in a hurry you need not to worry

Cause the restrooms are clean and don’t stink.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.