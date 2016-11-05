One of Italy’s Most Respected Businesses
A Poem by Ron Scott – 2016
I trade at Varner’s Station
Because the fuel is pure and clean
He’s got new tanks and I give thanks
It protects my favorite machines!
His employees are especially courteous
And they’re honest to the core
They once reminded an old lady
“Ma’am, you dropped ten dollars on the floor.”
He sells tires, candy and cold drinks
Practically everything but the kitchen sink
And if you’re in a hurry you need not to worry
Cause the restrooms are clean and don’t stink.