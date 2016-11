UPDATE! UPDATE!! UPDATE!!!





The Italy JV Football Game has been moved to Mart since Bosqueville’s field is under water.

Start time will be 6:00 p.m. or immediately following Mart’s one Jr. High game.

Mart ISD | 700 Navarro | Mart, TX 76664 | 254-876-2523

NOTE: Jr. High Football vs Axtell tonight at 5:30 p.m. on Willis Field.

Go Italy!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.