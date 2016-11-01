Power outage in some Stafford Elementary classrooms

Community,

This morning at Stafford Elementary the construction company hit an electric line that buried under the old foundation. All of our students are safe. The construction company would not have been aware that the line was there. When the original building was built the electric lines were ran well under the cement foundation. Several of our classrooms have lost electricity. An electrician is on his way to repair the damage. We will be assessing the situation and notifying parents of any changes to our schedule.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.