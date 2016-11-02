Italy High School’s T’keyah Pace, a 2A Cross Country State Qualifier!

Good morning Gladiator Nation!

This past Saturday, T’keyah Pace competed in the UIL Region III 2A Cross Country meet at Sam Houston State University. At the meet, she qualified and advance to the STATE MEET!! She will run on November 12th.

If you see T’keyah, please congratulate her!

Attached is an order form for t-shirts. Orders are due this Friday, November 4th. If you could help get the word out to your students that may want shirts that would be awesome! Checks need to be made to Italy ISD please.

