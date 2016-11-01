Gladiator Regiment Band receives another 1st Division Superior rating

Following an outstanding performance at the Lake Whitney Marching Invitational that included qualifying for a performance in the finals round, the Italy High School Gladiator Regiment Marching Band competed on Wednesday in the UIL Region 8 Marching Contest and received a 1st Division Superior rating. This caps off a very successful 2016 competitive season for the Gladiator Regiment.

The marching band will continue to cheer on and support the Varsity football team as they battle for playoff victory.

