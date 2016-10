Italy High School will be hosting their annual Veteran’s Program on Friday November 11 and is asking for your loved ones pictures to be put in their slide show.

You may drop pictures off at the High School front office with Mrs. Ballard or email them to kballard@italyisd.org no later than Friday November 4th. Your pictures will be returned to you the same day.

