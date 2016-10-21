S.E.S Red Ribbon Week 2016-2017
Let’s celebrate Red Ribbon Week 2016-2017
Monday, October 24th- “Red” Day
• Students wear everything RED
Tuesday, October 25th- “Team Up Against Drugs”
• Wear your favorite team clothing
Wednesday, October 26th “Give Drugs the Boot”
• Wear your western clothing
Thursday, October 27th- “Vote Against Drugs”
• Wear red, white, and blue clothing
Friday, October 28th- “Our Future is Bright”
• Wear neon clothing
Celebremos Semana del Listón Rojo 2016-2017
Lunes, 24 de Octubre de Día “Rojo”
• Los estudiantes usan todo ROJO
Martes, 25 de Octubre “Unidos contra las drogas”
• Use su ropa de equipo favorito
Miércoles, 26 de Octubre de “Bota la Drogas”
• Use su ropa Vaquera
Jueves, 27 de Octubre “votar en contra de las drogas”
• Usar ropa color rojo, blanco, y azul .
Viernes, 28 de Octubre de “Nuestro futuro es brillante”
• Ropa de neón desgaste