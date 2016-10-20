Obituary: Carla Yvette Lambert, 1968 — 2016

Carla Yvette Lambert was born on October 22, 1968 to Mr. Eddie and Mrs. Edna Struggs in Ennis, Texas. She excelled academically at Ennis High School, where she exceled in track and field. She graduated in 1987. Carla attended Navarro College in Corsicana where she graduated with her Associate’s Degree in 1989.

Carla worked for JC Penney in Corsicana, and Walmart in Ennis for numerous years. She also worked as a substitute teacher for Avalon ISD, Italy ISD and Milford ISD. She was also employed with Navarro College in the Adult Education Department. Carla loved working children, and she would go out of her way to make sure they were successful. Carla also worked with the Ellis County Elections Committee for many years.

In the summer of 1991, she met Lynn Lambert, and they made their union sacred on June 4, 1993.

Visitation:

Friday, October 21, 2016 (6pm-8pm)

Mt. Zion AME Church (733 Hardeman St, Italy)

Funeral:

Saturday, October 22, 2016 (12pm)

Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church (608 E. Loggin St, Ennis)

