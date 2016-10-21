Italy High School Gladiator Regiment Band receives 1st Division trophy

The Italy High School Gladiator Regiment Marching Band competed on Tuesday, October 18 at the Troy Invitational Marching Contest. The band performed very well, bringing home a 1st Division trophy.

The judges gave specific praise to the French horn section (members: Eli Garcia and Catie South) for their outstanding performance.

The band will again compete with their 2016 competitive marching show, Guardians of the Galaxy, at the Lake Whitney Invitational Marching Contest this Saturday, October 22 at 1:45 and at the Region 8 UIL Marching Contest held at La Vega High School on Wednesday, October 26 at 2:45.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.