From Chief Beckham regarding September stabbing at Unchurch Ball Fields

On September 30, 2016 at 8:30 pm, there was an incident at the City of Italy Upchurch Fields located at the 200 block of Dilworth Street, which involved a juvenile victim being stabbed in the upper torso area. After a two week long investigation into this incident and another related incident at the Italy High School involving social media, two juveniles have come forward and spoke to police about this incident. There will be warrants filed for their arrest in relation to this incident.

I would like for the citizens of Italy to know that this was not a random act by an individual. This was an isolated but planned incident, and the individuals responsible for this incident will be arrested and charged.

