Local Law Enforcement to Collect Unused Prescription Drugs

Waxahachie, Texas – Local law enforcement will host a Prescription Drug Take Back on October 22, 2016. Officers will be collecting unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications for appropriate disposal between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. This program is a partnership of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Waxahachie Police Department, Waxahachie ISD and IMPACT Waxahachie, an initiative of Drug Prevention Resources, Inc.

The Prescription Drug Take Back is a community effort to reduce the availability of unmonitored medications in home medicine cabinets. Each day, approximately 2,500 teens use prescription drugs to get high for the first time according to the Partnership for a Drug Free America. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family, friends, and the home medicine cabinet.

Turning in medications to law enforcement officers is the best way to safely dispose of these potentially hazardous materials and keep them away from our youth. Please do not throw away or flush medications, which results in contamination of our local water supplies and landfills. To participate, please bring your unused or expired over the counter and prescription drugs to the Prescription Drug Take Back location near you at:

Waxahachie – WHS Parking Lot (1000 N. Hwy 77) 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Ennis – Wal-Mart (700 E. Ennis Ave) 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

Red Oak – Brookshire’s (105 E. Ovilla Rd) 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Italy – Police Department (161 W. Main St.) 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Palmer – Spring Market (428 N. Dallas) 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Cedar Hill – Walgreens (501 E. Beltline) 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Corsicana – First Baptist Church Parking Lot (510 W. Collin St.) 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Pills and liquid medications will be accepted; however, officers will not be able to accept inhalers or injection (needle) supplies. The service is anonymous and free of charge. No identification will be required before disposal and no questions will be asked. For more information regarding the Prescription Drug Take Back, please contact IMPACT Waxahachie at telephone 972-937-1531 or email at sphillips@dpri.com.

