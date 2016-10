Attention Seniors and Parents of Seniors:

Mrs. Chambers is collecting baby pictures of each member of the senior class for the slide show. You may turn them in to Mrs. Ballard at the high school and they will be scanned and returned , or you may email them to jchambers@italyisd.org. The deadline to submit pictures will be Friday, October 21st.

The Senior Pep Rally will be Friday, October 28th at 2:45 in the dome.

