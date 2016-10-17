Italy ISD 2016 Accountability Reports

Attached are the 2016 Accountability Reports for Italy Independent School District. Both of the campuses Met Standard as measured by The Texas Education Agency. Congratulations to Italy High School for earning 4 Distinction Designations as measured by the Texas Education Agency.

More in-depth reports are available at https://rptsvr1.tea.texas.gov/perfreport/account/index.html.

Any questions about the reports may be directed to campus administrators or the superintendent’s office.

