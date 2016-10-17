IHS Juniors’ class ring ordering opportunity—Tuesday, November 1st

Parent’s of the Jr. Class:

Josten’s will be at the High School Cafeteria on Tuesday November 1st from 11:00am – 12:30pm to take order’s for Class Rings. Your student will have a packet sent home with them on Tuesday October 25th with the class ring order forms.

Josten’s will also be at the High School once a month, during high school lunch, to help with any students on ordering or taking payments. You may contact Mrs. Ballard at 972-483-7411 at the High School for more information or dates. If you have any questions regarding payments or orders, you may call Josten’s main office in Midlothian at 972-723-8558 they will be more than happy to help you.

