Amber Cunningham is IYAA Volunteer of the Year

The Italy City Council met in regular session on Monday night. Mayor Steven Farmer read a proclamation naming Amber Cunningham as the IYAA Volunteer of the Year. After he read the proclamation, cake and punch was served during a reception.

The council discussed the Inter-local Agreement between Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 3 and the City of Italy.

“The ESD is required by State law to have an inter-local agreement,” said ESD President Jackie Cate. “I received a letter from the City canceling the agreement effective October 15, 2016. I really can’t address this until our board meets. This could have been solved so much easier if someone would have given me a head’s up but that did not happen.

“I think the council and ESD board need to get together to come up with a new agreement,” said Troy Kowalsky.

The council voted to reinstate the interlocal agreement and strike the fees paid to the ESD.

The council discussed problems and complaints received from citizens regarding the trash service of DCI.

“Mr. Shearin and I have discussed the many complaints I have received regarding the service provided by DCI,” said Mayor Steven Farmer. “DCI told me they have a shortage of employees.”

Due to the poor service the citizens have received, the contract with DCI could be cancelled. Farmer stated he had spoken with another trash company.

“I want to give them an opportunity to fix this,” Farmer stated.

The council voted to request DCI give the citizens a 10% discount from August.

On behalf of the Economic Development Corporation, Elmerine Bell addressed the council to request bids from Danny Nail Construction, Brad Yates of Colonial Restoration and Ronnie Hyles Construction to bring the old City Hall up to code.

“I have been working with a grant person regarding restoration of the old city hall,” Bell stated. “The EDC is requesting you consider getting 3 bids to bring the building up to code.”

The council voted to have the city engineer do a walk through, make a list of all work to be done and open it up for bids.

The council also:

Approved a resolution accepting Ellis County Commissioner Paul Perry’s offer to fund construction and maintenance of Seay Road;

Named the Waxahachie Daily Light as the official newspaper of the City for fiscal year 2016-2017.

Voted to allow Troy McGraw to be the inspector on the Italy ISD construction project. He agreed to stay within the guidelines the city told the school.

Voted to extend the McConnell Building contract for another 6 months due to unforeseen structural problems for the awning.

