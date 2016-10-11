Italy Superintendent’s Update: Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Community,

It’s a Great Day to be a Gladiator!

This week Stafford Elementary is hosting the annual Book Fair. Due to construction, the book fair is being held in the gymnasium. I hope that each member of the community will be supportive of the book fair. The proceeds benefit the library.

The FCCLA and FFA groups will be visiting the State Fair of Texas tomorrow. The groups attend the fair each year as part of Agriculture Awareness Day. The students learn about agriculture and the day is based on an educational aspect made possible by the Youth Educational Activities Committee. The students have opportunities to observe public speaking contests and the Agricultural Science Fair. It is a great experience for students.

Later this week dozens of our students will be working the races at The Texas MotorPlex. Our Student Council and National Honor Society have worked this event for several years. The groups normally work the concession stands.

A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the two groups’ activity accounts. Our students use these accounts to serve the community as well as their fellow students.

Our varsity volleyball team will play at home Tuesday against Itasca. The junior high football team will play in Itasca Thursday while the junior varsity team will travel to Clifton. Friday is Homecoming and the varsity football team will play Itasca. The Homecoming Parade is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM. Any group who wishes to have a float in the parade should contact Andi Windham or Jennifer Eaglen at the school. The 24th Annual George E. Scott Memorial Scholarship Dinner will be held Friday from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the high school cafeteria.

As always, please contact me at 972-483-1815 if you have questions or concerns.

It’s a Great Day to Be a Gladiator!

Thank you,

Lee Joffre

