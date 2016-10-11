Bookaneer’s Book Fair

Stafford Elementary Library is hosting its annual Scholastic Book Fair this week: October 10-14. The fair will be open Monday-Thursday from 7:45 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Friday from 7:45-12 p.m. in Stafford’s gymnasium.

Family Night Tuesday, October 11, 2016 6:30-8:00 p.m. Lunch with Someone You Love Wednesday, October 12, 2016 (Your child’s lunch time.) Breakfast with Dads and Granddads Thursday, October 13, 2016 7:15-7:35 a.m.

The fair will offer the most popular books and educational products for all ages, including the newest titles, award-winners, classics, and interactive products from more than 150 publishers.

A special Family Night in Stafford’s library is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. so that parents, grandparents and friends can join their students for a fun-filled night at the book fair. Instead of a book walk, this year, Stafford students who attend family night will be placed in a drawing for 1 of 7 $10 gift certificates (one per grade level pre-K through 5th grade).

Parents, grandparents, & friends are welcome to visit and shop at the book fair anytime. They are invited to two very special events called Lunch with Someone You Love on Wednesday, Oct. 12 (lunch times follow your student’s regular schedule) and Breakfast with Dads and Granddads on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 7:15-7:35 a.m. After eating, students may bring their special guests to the book fair in the gym before returning to class.

One of the fair’s primary goals is to help teachers build classroom libraries. Visitors to the fair can check each teacher’s classroom wish list, then purchase and donate a requested book, helping teachers develop an array of learning resources. $2, $5, and $10 gift certificates for teachers are also available for purchase this year.

The Book Fair helps Stafford Elementary promote reading and learning while raising funds for additional library purchases.

Cash, Checks & Credit Cards are accepted at the fair. Citizens’ National Bank of Texas is once again sponsoring the sales tax for this year’s Stafford purchases. Please thank them the next time you visit.

