National Night Out 2016
The Italy Police Department sponsored National Night Out (NNO) on October 4th at Upchurch Field. Many from the Italy community and Ellis County attended. The night was full with music, food, door prize drawings, games and fun.
While Ronald McDonald entertained the kids and McDonald’s employees provided face painting for them, several people enjoyed putting ESD 3 President Jackie D. Cate and Italy Police Chief Cameron Beckham in the water at the dunk tank. Josh Droll and Darrell and Donna Rosemond grilled hot dogs furnished by Brookshire Brothers.
Brookshires and Spring Market furnished burgers and sausage with all the fixings and grilled them for everyone to enjoy. Their booth with ice cream floats and drinks was a big hit. Everyone registered for door prizes that were given out throughout the night.
Jon Mathers was the disc jockey for the night and kept the party going from 6:00 to 9:00. Even Chief Beckham got in on the dancing action doing the wobble with the crowd. The night ended with a cake and cookie walk. Everyone had a really good time interacting with the police officers.
The Italy Police Department would like to thank the volunteers and the following businesses and individuals for their support and help this year:
Joseph Barrett
Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home
Brookshires & Spring Market
Brookshire Brothers
Carlisle Chevrolet
Citizens National Bank
City of Italy Employees
Josh Droll
Ellis County Sheriff’s Department
Evac One Helicopter
First State Bank
Flossie Gowan
Tina Haight
Harris Paint & Body Shop
Home Depot
Italy Auto Supply
Italy Fire Department
Italy Lions Club
Italy Shell
Italy Youth Athletic Association
KBEC Radio
Meg Lyons
Mansells
Jon Mathers
Karen Mathiowetz
McDonalds
Pizza Inn
Raising Cane’s Chicken
Darrell & Donna Rosemond
Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation