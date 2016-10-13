National Night Out 2016

The Italy Police Department sponsored National Night Out (NNO) on October 4th at Upchurch Field. Many from the Italy community and Ellis County attended. The night was full with music, food, door prize drawings, games and fun.

While Ronald McDonald entertained the kids and McDonald’s employees provided face painting for them, several people enjoyed putting ESD 3 President Jackie D. Cate and Italy Police Chief Cameron Beckham in the water at the dunk tank. Josh Droll and Darrell and Donna Rosemond grilled hot dogs furnished by Brookshire Brothers.

Brookshires and Spring Market furnished burgers and sausage with all the fixings and grilled them for everyone to enjoy. Their booth with ice cream floats and drinks was a big hit. Everyone registered for door prizes that were given out throughout the night.

Jon Mathers was the disc jockey for the night and kept the party going from 6:00 to 9:00. Even Chief Beckham got in on the dancing action doing the wobble with the crowd. The night ended with a cake and cookie walk. Everyone had a really good time interacting with the police officers.

The Italy Police Department would like to thank the volunteers and the following businesses and individuals for their support and help this year:

Joseph Barrett

Boze Mitchell McKibbin Funeral Home

Brookshires & Spring Market

Brookshire Brothers

Carlisle Chevrolet

Citizens National Bank

City of Italy Employees

Josh Droll

Ellis County Sheriff’s Department

Evac One Helicopter

First State Bank

Flossie Gowan

Tina Haight

Harris Paint & Body Shop

Home Depot

Italy Auto Supply

Italy Fire Department

Italy Lions Club

Italy Shell

Italy Youth Athletic Association

KBEC Radio

Meg Lyons

Mansells

Jon Mathers

Karen Mathiowetz

McDonalds

Pizza Inn

Raising Cane’s Chicken

Darrell & Donna Rosemond

Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation

