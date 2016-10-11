Italy High School/Junior High School 2nd Six-Weeks Honor Roll

Submitted Story Posted Italy High School
Honor Roll lists have been released from Italy High School and Italy Junior High School for the 2nd Six-Weeks.

12th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Christy Murray

Hunter Wood

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Olesha Anderson
 Hunter Ballard
 Heaven-Lea Bossu Browne
 Jacob Brooks
 Vanessa Cantu
 Joseph Celis
 Rebekah Corley
 Fabian Cortez
 Joshua Cryer

 Brooke DeBorde
David DeLaHoya 
Elijah Garcia 
Michael Hughes 
Kevin Johnson
 Nicholas Kirton 
April Lusk 
Kimberly Mata 
Dylan McCasland

Kenneth Norwood
 Isidro Perez
 Aaron Pittmon
 Austin Pittmon
 Austin Ramon
 James Walton
 Joshua Wesson
 Elliott Worsham  

11th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Colton Allen
 Emily Cunningham 
Anika Garcia
 Noeli Garcia 
Marlen Herenende

 Jenna Holden 
Rachel Huskins
 Garrett Janek 
Tonya Kaup 
Hunter Morgan

Christopher Munoz 
Annie Perry
 Jennifer Ramirez 
Lorena Rodriguez

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Sarah Burrow
 Joshua Crawford
 Kylee Dabney
 Zoe Hall 
Dillion Hawkins

Mariel Landeros
Christian Micelles 
Tomi Newman
 T’kedah Pace
 Brycelen Richards 

Clay Riddle 
Rori Russell 
Antonia Salazar 
Jill Varner 
Tylan Wallace

10th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Isaac Garcia 
Donald Hayes

LaJada Jackson

Karley Nelson

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Claudia Abundiz
 Taylor Boyd 
Marcos Duarte 
Madison Galvan 
Alejandro Garcia 
Emily Guzman 
Rhett Honegger

 Tommy Irvin 
Kendra Jackson
 Skylar Johnson 
Raegan Jones
 Jaylon Lusk 
Chad Padilla 
Adam Powell 
Alondra Reyes 

Cassie Shook 
Donovan Sigler
 Michael South 
Adam Stiles-Smith 
Chardanae Talton
 Christian Washington
 Jacob Wiser

9th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Hannah Carr
 Tanner Chambers 
Ryan Dabney 
Zenaida Duarte 

Kaitlyn Fulghum 
Jeremy Graves 
Kimberly Hooker 
Shaniaya Johnson

Karmen Lawson 
Courtney Riddle 
Arely Salazar

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Wyatt Ballard 
Kaylee Bell 
Courtni Bland 
Kambria Brooks 

Madelyn Chambers
 Andrea Galvan 
Colby Hampton 
Hunter Hinz

Alex Jones
 Jayden Perkins
 Maria Salazar 
Noah Steinmetz

8th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Oralia Cortez 
Daysi Estrada 
Jacquelyn Garcia

Rocklin Ginnett 
Kort Holley 
Reese Janek

Haylee Mathers 
Guadalupe Morales

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Daniel Celis 
Anthony Chambers 
Ethan Escamilla 
Xander Galvan 
Creighton Hyles

Calvin Mays
 Jacob Muniz 
Skylee Ozymy 
Kayla Rasberry

Daniela Rincon 
Daeshone Smith 
Catherine South 
Natalie Stiles-Smith 

7th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Evan Cunningham 
Bryant Haake
 Sadie Hinz
 Chase Hyles

Emily Janek
 Jesus Luna
 Brooklyn Steinmetz

Ruston Trees
 Mikayla Venable 
Grace Zachary

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Kendall Bell 
Sha’Miyah Carson 
Ty Cash
 Lorenzo Cortez
 Kristina Cryer 
Omar DeLaHoya
 Taliyah Ezell 
Darrin Jackson

 Kourtni Kimmons
 Jose Landeros 
Oneyda Martinez 
Hiley Mauldin 
Da’Naisia McCowan
 Daniel Perez 
Alorah Rodriguez
 Isaac Rodriguez 

Eleuterio Salazar
Karley Sigler 
Valerie Stiles-Smith
 Arline Williams
 Julius Williams 
Kaitlyn Wims 
Alyssa Wiser 
Faith Zachary

6th Grade

All A’s 2nd Six weeks:

Bryce Ballard
 Kross Cate

Erin Fulghum 
Madelyn Guidry

Chloe Huskins
 Isabel Morales

All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:

Marc Ayala 
Morgan Chambers
 Jay Copeland
 Gabryl Holmes 
Lora Jennings 
Kendraya Johnson
 Alexander Johnston

Kade Lewis 
McKenzie Lewis 
Braxton Marsh
 Addison Mathers
 Ariel Myers 
Antonio Procopio
 Erin Roberts 
Rosa Rodriguez

Georgina Salazar
 Chance Shaffer
Madison Smith
Jesus Solis 
Evelyn South 
Taylor Sparks 
Alexa Telatnyk