Italy High School/Junior High School 2nd Six-Weeks Honor Roll
Honor Roll lists have been released from Italy High School and Italy Junior High School for the 2nd Six-Weeks.
|
12th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Christy Murray
|
Hunter Wood
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Olesha Anderson
|
Brooke DeBorde
|
Kenneth Norwood
|
11th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Colton Allen
|
Jenna Holden
|
Christopher Munoz
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Sarah Burrow
|
Mariel Landeros
|
Clay Riddle
|
10th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Isaac Garcia
|
LaJada Jackson
|
Karley Nelson
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Claudia Abundiz
|
Tommy Irvin
|
Cassie Shook
|
9th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Hannah Carr
|
Kaitlyn Fulghum
|
Karmen Lawson
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Wyatt Ballard
|
Madelyn Chambers
|
Alex Jones
|
8th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Oralia Cortez
|
Rocklin Ginnett
|
Haylee Mathers
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Daniel Celis
|
Calvin Mays
|
Daniela Rincon
|
7th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Evan Cunningham
|
Emily Janek
|
Ruston Trees
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Kendall Bell
|
Kourtni Kimmons
|
Eleuterio Salazar
|
6th Grade
All A’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Bryce Ballard
|
Erin Fulghum
|
Chloe Huskins
|
All A’s and B’s 2nd Six weeks:
|
Marc Ayala
|
Kade Lewis
|
Georgina Salazar