Texas FFA Leadership visits Italy HS/JHS

The Texas FFA is led by a team of 10 high school graduate students that have shown premiere leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Throughout their one year term of being a State FFA officer the State FFA President and 1st Vice President defer one year of college to attend over 400 schools a year to deliver a presentation to high school agricultural science students about the FFA. The other eight officers attend college, but take a few weeks off throughout the year so they can travel to their areas as well to help deliver the presentation.

Outside of attending schools the State Officers will attend state contests, state convention, national convention, all major livestock shows, and all major agricultural mechanics shows.

This year Italy FFA was chosen as one of the audiences that the State President, Jake Traylor, State 1st Vice President, Conner McKinzie and Vice President from Area VIII, Evagail Calvert all spoke to.

This years presentation informed FFA members of the different opportunities within the FFA and how they can “OWNing” their experience. Thank you Texas FFA for all you do for our students!

