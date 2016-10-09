Mark your calendars: Monolithic Dome Institute open house Saturday, October 15th

The public is invited to the complex of the Monolithic Dome Institute on Saturday October 15th for an open house. The Institute is located at 177 Dome Park Place, Italy, Texas 76651, and the event will last from 10 am until 4 pm. This annual event has no admission fees.

Many of the buildings and features at the Institute complex will be open for viewing. A popular landmark, Bruco the caterpillar, will be open. Visitors will be able to see inside the caterpillar’s 14,000 square feet of space where Airforms are manufactured. Other buildings that will be open include the office and training center

Several of the houses on the complex will also be open for tours. These include Charca Casa, Callisto, and Io-20, a small dome home. There will also be several of the experimental designs and buildings on display.

Those interested in school structures will be able to ask questions and receive information about schools, as well as tour the nearby Italy High School gymnasium.

Refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

For any questions about the event call the Monolithic Dome Institute at 972-483-7423.

