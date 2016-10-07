Italy High School Senior Spotlight: Eli Garcia

Howdy! If you’ve ever had an opportunity to spend time with Italy High school senior Eli Garcia, then you already know he bleeds maroon. He has always aspired to be a Texas Aggie. With his goal in mind, Eli has worked and strived each year to prepare himself for this journey, and it paid off.

He has just been accepted to Mays Business School at Texas A&M. This is quite an accomplishment. Each year, about 5,700 admitted Aggie freshman also apply for entrance into the Mays Business School. Of those, only 1,000 are admitted. Eli will spend his first two years at A&M completing general business coursework before declaring a major or specialty.

Eli also plans to join the Corp of Cadets and minor in Wildlife and Fisheries. Next spring, he will try out for the Texas Fightin’ Aggie Band.

Eli has grown up in Italy and is the son of Albert Jr. and Davee Garcia. He is currently the Senior Class President, President of the Italy FFA, Vice-President of the National Honor Society, and Brass Captain of the Italy Gladiator Regiment Band. He is also a member of the baseball and cross-country teams.

Congratulations, Eli, on your hard work and dedication to making your dreams come true. Now, you get to walk the walk instead of talk the talk!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.