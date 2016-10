Barry Wilsford, age 55, of Italy, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 6, 2016. He was born on December 3, 1960 in Dallas, Texas to Joseph W. and Melba E. (Norman) Wilsford. He will be truly missed by his family and friends, he will always be in their memories and hearts.

A Funeral Service is scheduled for 3:00 P.M., Sunday, October 9, 2016 at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.